Indico na one plenty-feature event management platform wey dem create for CERN â€” the place wey Web start â€” to manage everything from small seminars to big scientific conferences with thousands of people attending. E dey handle abstract submission and peer review, plenty agendas, paper proceedings, room bookings, registration, payment, and badge printing inside one complete system.

If you host Indico yourself on your VPS, e go keep sensitive participant data, abstracts, and academic submissions for infrastructure wey you control. E go also help you avoid paying SaaS fees for each event, especially for big conferences, and e go let you customize themes, plugins, and authentication to fit wetin your institution need.