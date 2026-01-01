HuggingChat (Chat UI) is the open-source codebase behind huggingface.co/chat, built by Hugging Face as a polished, brandable front-end for large language models. Unlike vendor-locked chat apps, it speaks the OpenAI API protocol, so the same deployment can talk to the Hugging Face Inference Providers router, OpenRouter, a local llama.cpp server, Ollama, or any other compatible endpoint just by swapping a URL and key.

Self-hosting it on your own VPS keeps every conversation, MCP tool call, and uploaded file on infrastructure you control, while still giving you access to thousands of open and proprietary models through whichever inference backend you prefer.