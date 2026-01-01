Deploy Horilla in one click installation.
Free open-source HR and CRM platform covering employees, payroll, recruitment, and attendance.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Horilla
Horilla is a fully open-source Human Resource Management and CRM platform built on Django and PostgreSQL. It unifies the full employee lifecycle â€” recruitment, onboarding, attendance, leave, payroll, performance, helpdesk, and offboarding â€” alongside a built-in CRM for sales pipelines and customer records, replacing several SaaS tools with one self-hosted stack.
Self-hosting Horilla on your own VPS keeps sensitive employee data, salaries, and customer records under your direct control with no per-user fees. You retain full database access for custom reporting and integrations, plus the freedom to extend modules without waiting on vendor roadmaps.
Key features of Horilla
Recruitment and onboarding
Track job openings, candidate pipelines, interview stages, and onboarding tasks without a separate ATS or onboarding tool.
Attendance and leave
Manage shift schedules, biometric attendance, leave entitlements, and approval workflows across the entire workforce.
Built-in payroll
Configure contracts, allowances, deductions, and tax rules, then run payroll cycles with payslip generation directly inside Horilla.
Performance and goals
Define KPIs and OKRs, run 360-degree feedback cycles, and link individual goals to organisational objectives.
Integrated CRM
Manage leads, opportunities, customer accounts, and sales pipelines alongside HR data in a single unified database.
Modular REST API
Every module ships with a documented REST API for integrating Horilla with payroll providers, identity systems, and BI tools.
Why run Horilla on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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