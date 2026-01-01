Deploy Homebox in one click installation.
Self-hosted home inventory system for tracking, organizing, and managing your personal belongings with full privacy.
Choose a VPS plan for Homebox
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Homebox
Homebox is an inventory and organization system built specifically for home users who want to bring structure to their personal belongings. It lets you catalog items with photos, custom fields, and location tags, while tracking warranties, purchase dates, and values for insurance documentation. QR code labeling makes it easy to identify and locate items across rooms or storage spaces.
Self-hosting Homebox on your VPS keeps sensitive inventory data â€” including details about valuable possessions and purchase history â€” entirely private, with no subscription fees, no storage limits, and no risk of a third-party service discontinuing your data access.
Key features of Homebox
QR Code Labeling
Generate and scan QR codes for quick item identification, reducing search time across large collections and storage spaces.
Warranty Tracking
Record purchase dates, warranties, and receipts with expiration alerts so you never miss a claim window.
Location-Based Organization
Assign items to specific rooms or storage areas and search by location to find anything instantly.
Value and Insurance Tracking
Log item values and generate reports for home insurance documentation and net worth calculation.
Multi-User Households
Share your inventory with family members, assigning permissions to collaboratively manage household possessions.
Why run Homebox on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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