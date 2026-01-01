Deploy Headroom in one click installation.
Open-source context compression proxy that reduces LLM token usage by 60â€“95% for AI agents and coding tools.
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What you can build with Headroom
Headroom is an open-source context compression middleware for AI agents and LLM-powered applications. Deployed as a transparent proxy, it sits between your agent and any OpenAI-compatible API endpoint, automatically compressing tool outputs, logs, RAG chunks, files, and conversation history â€” cutting token usage by 60â€“95% with no loss in response accuracy.
Headroom integrates natively with Claude Code, Cursor, and other MCP-compatible tools via its built-in MCP server interface. Self-hosting on your VPS eliminates third-party data exposure and gives you full control over which AI backend your agents connect to.
Key features of Headroom
Massive Token Savings
Compresses tool outputs, logs, and conversation history before sending to the LLM, reducing token usage by 60â€“95% without sacrificing accuracy.
Zero-code Proxy
Acts as a drop-in proxy between your agent and any OpenAI-compatible API â€” no SDK changes required to start saving tokens immediately.
Context Deduplication
Automatically deduplicates shared context across Claude, Codex, Gemini, and other agents running in the same session.
MCP Server Support
Exposes compression tools as MCP endpoints, integrating natively with Claude Code, Cursor, and any MCP-compatible coding agent.
Custom Backend Routing
Route requests to any OpenAI-compatible backend by configuring a single environment variable â€” no agent code changes required.
Why run Headroom on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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