Deploy FlexGet in one click installation.
Powerful automation tool for downloading and managing media from RSS feeds, torrent sites, and more.
Choose a VPS plan for FlexGet
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with FlexGet
FlexGet is a multi-purpose automation tool for content from RSS, torrent sites, Usenet indexers, and dozens of other sources. It pulls in episode and movie metadata, filters releases against your quality rules, dedupes against your existing library, and hands matched downloads off to torrent clients, Usenet downloaders, or post-processing scripts â€” all driven from a single declarative YAML config.
Self-hosting FlexGet on a VPS keeps your automation always-on so feeds never miss a release window. It plugs into Sonarr, Radarr, qBittorrent, SABnzbd, and the broader media-server stack as the scheduling glue that keeps everything fed.
Key features of FlexGet
YAML-driven automation
Declare every feed, filter, transform, and download target in a single config file â€” easy to version-control and replicate across instances.
Hundreds of integrations
Built-in plugins for torrent sites, RSS feeds, Trakt, IMDb, TheTVDB, qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, SABnzbd, NZBGet, and many more.
Series and movie discovery
Tracks shows and movies across providers, dedupes against your library, and only fetches releases that match your quality and language rules.
Web UI and REST API
Browse queued tasks, trigger runs manually, and inspect history from the browser â€” or automate everything through the JSON REST API.
Scheduling and triggers
Cron-style schedules, file-system triggers, and webhook entrypoints keep tasks running automatically without manual intervention.
Why run FlexGet on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.