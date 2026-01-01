Deploy Fasten Health in one click installation.
Self-hosted personal and family electronic medical record manager that consolidates health data from providers and devices.
Choose a VPS plan for Fasten Health
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Fasten Health
Fasten On-Prem is an open-source self-hosted electronic medical record (EMR) manager that lets individuals and families consolidate health data from doctors, hospitals, labs, and connected devices into a single private archive. Built on the FHIR healthcare data standard and written in Go, it ingests records through manual entry and FHIR Bundle uploads exported from patient portals, and renders them in a unified timeline alongside notes, conditions, medications, allergies, and lab results.
Self-hosting Fasten on your own VPS keeps personally identifiable health data inside infrastructure you control, rather than a SaaS health-records provider â€” important given how sensitive medical history is. The encrypted SQLite database, single-binary Go runtime, and per-user signup mean a small VPS comfortably hosts a full personal or family record.
Key features of Fasten Health
FHIR Bundle import
Upload FHIR Bundles exported from patient portals or other healthcare systems to bring existing medical history into the archive.
FHIR-native storage
Store records in their original FHIR resource form so structured queries, exports, and downstream processing stay vendor-neutral.
Manual record entry
Add lab results, conditions, medications, immunizations, and notes by hand for visits, providers, or pre-existing records that pre-date FHIR access.
Family accounts
Manage records for partners, children, or aging family members from a single instance with separate user accounts.
Encrypted database
SQLite database is encrypted at rest by default, protecting sensitive health records on disk against opportunistic access.
Document attachments
Attach scanned documents, imaging, and PDFs to encounters so the full medical history lives in one searchable place.
Why run Fasten Health on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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