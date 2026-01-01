Ever Gauzy is an open-source business management platform that unifies ERP, CRM, HRM, ATS, and project management into a single workspace. It is designed for agencies, consultancies, and service-based teams that need to track time, manage payroll, run sales pipelines, and report on profitability without stitching together five separate SaaS subscriptions.

Self-hosting Gauzy on your own VPS keeps client data, contracts, invoices, and HR records under your full control, with no per-user fees and no vendor lock-in. The platform is actively developed by Ever Co., with thousands of contributors on GitHub and an open-source license that allows commercial self-hosting.