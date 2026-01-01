Dufs is a lightweight, open-source file server that allows you to browse, upload, download, and manage files through a clean web interface. With WebDAV support, you can mount your storage as a network drive on Windows, macOS, or Linux using any standard file manager client, requiring no additional software on the connecting device.

Self-hosting Dufs on your Virtual Private Server (VPS) ensures your files reside on infrastructure you fully control, eliminating cloud storage fees, vendor-imposed file-size limits, and third-party access to your data. You can configure read-write or read-only access rules for each directory, protect specific paths with credentials, and securely share files over HTTPS thanks to the built-in Traefik integration.