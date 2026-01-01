Deploy Dufs in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted file server with a clean web UI, WebDAV support, and per-path access control.
Choose a VPS plan for Dufs
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Dufs
Dufs is a lightweight, open-source file server that allows you to browse, upload, download, and manage files through a clean web interface. With WebDAV support, you can mount your storage as a network drive on Windows, macOS, or Linux using any standard file manager client, requiring no additional software on the connecting device.
Self-hosting Dufs on your Virtual Private Server (VPS) ensures your files reside on infrastructure you fully control, eliminating cloud storage fees, vendor-imposed file-size limits, and third-party access to your data. You can configure read-write or read-only access rules for each directory, protect specific paths with credentials, and securely share files over HTTPS thanks to the built-in Traefik integration.
Key features of Dufs
Web file browser
Browse, upload, download, rename, and delete files from any browser without installing additional client software.
WebDAV protocol
Mount your Dufs server as a native network drive on Windows, macOS, or Linux using built-in OS WebDAV support.
Per-path access control
Apply distinct read-write or read-only rules to different directories, each protected by individual credentials.
File search and preview
Search across your stored files by name and preview common formats such as images, text, and video directly in the browser.
Single container
Runs as a single lightweight container with no external database â€” easy to back up, migrate, and maintain.
Why run Dufs on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.