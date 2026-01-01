Deploy Domoticz in one click installation.
Lightweight open-source home automation system for monitoring and controlling smart home devices.
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What you can build with Domoticz
Domoticz is a lightweight home automation server that lets you monitor and control a wide range of smart home devices â€” switches, sensors, thermostats, energy meters, weather stations, and more â€” all from a single web interface. It supports hundreds of hardware protocols and integrations including Z-Wave, Zigbee, RFXCOM, P1 meters, and MQTT, making it compatible with most popular smart home ecosystems.
Running Domoticz on your own VPS puts you in full control of your automation rules, historical sensor data, and device access â€” with no cloud dependency, no subscription fees, and no privacy risks from third-party services. Its low resource footprint makes it well suited for always-on deployments on a modest VPS.
Key features of Domoticz
Multi-protocol device support
Connect Z-Wave, Zigbee, RFXCOM, MQTT, and hundreds of other hardware protocols from a single unified interface.
Automation rules engine
Create time-based, event-driven, and sensor-triggered automation rules without writing code, keeping your home running on your schedule.
Energy monitoring
Track electricity, gas, and water consumption in real time with built-in graphing and historical data storage powered by SQLite.
Weather and sensor dashboards
Visualize temperature, humidity, wind, rain, and air quality data from local sensors or online weather services in customizable dashboards.
Mobile-friendly interface
Access and control all devices from any browser or mobile device, with optional push notifications via third-party services.
Plugin and scripting support
Extend functionality with Python plugins and Lua scripting to integrate custom hardware, APIs, or complex automation logic.
Why run Domoticz on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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