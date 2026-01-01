DHIS2 is the world's largest open-source health information management system, deployed across more than 70 countries to capture, analyze, and report routine health, immunization, disease surveillance, and logistics data. Built by the University of Oslo and a global community of public-sector partners, it underpins national health programs serving roughly 2.4 billion people.

Self-hosting DHIS2 on your own VPS keeps sensitive patient and program data fully under your jurisdiction, lets you tailor metadata, dashboards, and integrations to local workflows, and avoids per-user fees associated with proprietary HMIS vendors.