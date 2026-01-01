Deploy Damselfly in one click installation.
Server-based photo management with on-device face recognition, object detection, and full-text metadata search.
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What you can build with Damselfly
Damselfly is a server-based photograph management application built for very large libraries. It indexes a top-level pictures folder, builds thumbnails in the background, and lets you search across IPTC keyword tags, folder names, EXIF metadata, faces, and detected objects through a fast Blazor WebAssembly UI. Face recognition and object detection run locally and offline, with no SaaS dependency.
Self-hosting Damselfly on your own VPS keeps photo metadata, face vectors, and library structure inside infrastructure you control rather than a public photo service. The platform handles 500,000+ image catalogues with sub-second searches, supports multi-user accounts with role-based entitlements, and pairs with the Damselfly Desktop client for sync-to-laptop editing workflows.
Key features of Damselfly
Local face recognition
Runs face detection and recognition entirely on the server with no third-party API dependency, clustering photos by recognised people for browse-by-person workflows.
Object detection
Identifies objects, scenes, and image colours in your library so a search for "dog" or "beach" returns matching photos even without manual tagging.
IPTC keyword tagging
Fast non-destructive EXIF/IPTC keyword updates via ExifTool — JPEGs are not re-encoded when tags change, preserving original quality.
Full-text metadata search
Sub-second search across hundreds of thousands of images by tag, folder, file name, camera, lens, date range, orientation, and more.
Selection basket
Save images from search results into a persistent basket, then download, export with watermarks, or sync them to a desktop with the Damselfly client.
Why run Damselfly on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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