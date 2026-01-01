Cypht is an open-source, modular webmail client crafted for simplicity and speed. Unlike resource-intensive webmail solutions, Cypht consolidates multiple IMAP and POP3 email accounts, alongside RSS/Atom news feeds, into a single, unified inbox view â€” providing a comprehensive overview of your communications without the need to switch between services.

Developed using PHP with an Alpine Linux foundation, Cypht operates efficiently on modest hardware and stores user configurations in a database for reliable multi-user deployments. Its module-based architecture ensures you only load the features you need, thereby maintaining a clean interface and a small footprint.