Deploy CockroachDB in one click installation.
Distributed SQL database built for cloud-native applications requiring resilience, consistency, and horizontal scalability.
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What you can build with CockroachDB
CockroachDB is an open-source distributed SQL database designed to survive hardware failures and regional outages without compromising consistency. It speaks the PostgreSQL wire protocol, meaning existing PostgreSQL drivers and tools work without code changes, while delivering automatic sharding, geo-partitioning, and multi-region replication under the hood.
Deploying CockroachDB on your own VPS gives you a production-grade SQL database with ACID guarantees, automatic failover, and a built-in DB Console for monitoring cluster healthâ€”without the cost or complexity of managed cloud database services. It is ideal for applications that demand zero downtime and strong transactional guarantees.
Key features of CockroachDB
PostgreSQL compatibility
CockroachDB speaks the PostgreSQL wire protocol, so any PostgreSQL driver, ORM, or tool connects without code changes, making migration straightforward.
Automatic data replication
Data is automatically replicated across nodes with configurable replication factors, so the cluster continues serving reads and writes even when a node fails.
Distributed ACID transactions
Full serializable isolation ensures every transaction is consistent across all nodes, eliminating the dirty reads and phantom writes common in eventually consistent systems.
Built-in DB Console
The integrated web dashboard provides real-time visibility into query performance, cluster topology, storage usage, and active statements without external monitoring tools.
Horizontal scaling
Add nodes to scale capacity and throughput linearly; CockroachDB rebalances data automatically without downtime or manual intervention.
Why run CockroachDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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