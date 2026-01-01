Deploy Cleanuparr in one click installation.
Advanced queue cleaner for the Servarr stack that removes stalled, failed, and malicious downloads automatically.
Choose a VPS plan for Cleanuparr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Cleanuparr
Cleanuparr is a self-hosted download manager built specifically for the Servarr ecosystem. It connects to Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, Readarr, and Whisparr alongside qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, uTorrent, and rTorrent, then continuously inspects the queue to strike and remove downloads that are stalled, stuck in metadata, downloading too slowly, failing to import, or matching known malware patterns such as suspicious
.lnk and
.zipx files.
Beyond queue hygiene, Cleanuparr proactively searches for missing media and cutoff-unmet quality upgrades, prunes finished seeds, removes orphaned files no longer tracked by the arrs, and sends alerts on every strike or removal. Running it on your own VPS keeps your media automation tidy around the clock without manual queue babysitting.
Key features of Cleanuparr
Strike-based cleanup
Mark bad downloads with configurable strikes and automatically remove and block them once they hit your threshold.
Malware blocker
Detect and remove known malicious torrents using community-maintained patterns and a built-in blocklist of suspicious file types.
Servarr-wide integration
Works with Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, Readarr, and Whisparr alongside qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, uTorrent, and rTorrent in one place.
Missing and upgrade search
Automatically triggers searches for missing items and cutoff-unmet quality upgrades, including custom format score tracking.
Orphan and seeding cleanup
Removes downloads with no hardlinks or arr references, prunes long-running seeds, and supports cross-seed-aware workflows.
Real-time notifications
Sends alerts on every strike, removal, or block over your preferred notification channel so nothing slips by unnoticed.
Why run Cleanuparr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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