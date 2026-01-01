Deploy BookStack in one click installation.
Self-hosted wiki platform with a structured Books, Chapters, and Pages hierarchy for organized team documentation.
Choose a VPS plan for BookStack
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with BookStack
BookStack is a free, open-source wiki built on Laravel that organizes documentation into a three-tier hierarchy of Books, Chapters, and Pages — mirroring how people naturally think about structured content. A WYSIWYG editor, built-in Markdown mode, and draw.io diagram integration mean teams can write and illustrate documentation without leaving the platform.
Self-hosting BookStack on your own VPS keeps sensitive internal documentation — runbooks, architecture decisions, HR policies — entirely within your infrastructure, with no per-seat costs and no third-party access to your content. Role-based permissions let you control exactly who can read or edit each section of the knowledge base.
Key features of BookStack
Structured Hierarchy
Books, Chapters, and Pages keep documentation organized and navigable as the knowledge base grows to thousands of entries.
WYSIWYG and Markdown Editors
Writers choose their preferred editing experience — a visual block editor or raw Markdown with live preview — on a per-page basis.
Role-Based Permissions
Fine-grained access control at book, chapter, and page level lets you segment documentation between teams, contractors, and public readers.
Full-Text Search
Fast search across all page text, headings, and metadata means users find answers without needing to know where content is filed.
Page Revision History
Every edit is versioned with diff viewing and one-click rollback, providing an audit trail and safety net for collaborative documentation.
Why run BookStack on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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