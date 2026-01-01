Up to 68% off for Bludit

Deploy Bludit in one click installation.

Simple, fast, and secure flat-file CMS for personal blogs and small sites with no database required.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
10,900 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Bludit in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Bludit

62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦17,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦20,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦40,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦74,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦17,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦20,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦40,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₦74,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Bludit

Bludit is an open-source flat-file content management system that stores every post, page, and setting as Markdown and JSON files on disk. Because it does not need MySQL, PostgreSQL, or any other database, the entire stack is lighter, faster to back up, and easier to migrate between servers than traditional PHP CMSs.

Self-hosting Bludit on a VPS gives bloggers and small site owners full ownership of their content and themes, with no third-party hosting fees and no platform lock-in. Posts can be edited from a browser-based admin or directly on the filesystem, and the project ships with a built-in image manager, plugin system, and modern themes ready to customize.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Bludit

No database required

Stores all content in flat Markdown and JSON files so deployment, backup, and version control are as simple as copying a folder.

Markdown publishing

Write posts and pages in Markdown with a browser-based editor that supports drafts, scheduled publishing, and categories.

Themes and plugins

Customize the look with built-in modern themes and extend functionality through a plugin system without touching core code.

Built-in image manager

Upload, organize, and embed images from a media library integrated into the admin panel without external storage services.

Multi-user roles

Invite editors and authors with distinct permissions so multiple contributors can publish without sharing one account.

Why run Bludit on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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