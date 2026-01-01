Black Candy is an open-source, self-hosted music streaming server that turns your personal audio collection into a private streaming service you can reach from any browser or its official mobile apps. It scans your library, reads metadata and album art, and presents everything through a clean, responsive web player with playlists, search, and multi-user accounts.

Unlike commercial streaming platforms, Black Candy keeps every track, playlist, and listening habit on infrastructure you own. There are no subscription fees, no catalog that changes without warning, and no compression of your high-quality files — just your own music, streamed at full fidelity from your VPS to every device you use.