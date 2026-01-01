Up to 68% off for autobrr

Deploy autobrr in one click installation.

Modern download automation tool that monitors indexer IRC channels in real time to grab torrents the moment they are announced.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
10,900 /mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy autobrr in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for autobrr

62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦261,600 (regular price ₦693,600). Renews at ₦17,900/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦333,600 (regular price ₦861,600). Renews at ₦20,900/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦453,600 (regular price ₦1,437,600). Renews at ₦40,900/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦909,600 (regular price ₦2,541,600). Renews at ₦74,900/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦261,600 (regular price ₦693,600). Renews at ₦17,900/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦333,600 (regular price ₦861,600). Renews at ₦20,900/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦453,600 (regular price ₦1,437,600). Renews at ₦40,900/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₦909,600 (regular price ₦2,541,600). Renews at ₦74,900/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with autobrr

autobrr is a next-generation download automation platform for torrents and usenet that consolidates the functionality of tools like autodl-irssi, trackarr, and flexget into a single modern solution. It connects to indexer IRC channels where new releases are announced the instant they are uploaded, applies your filter rules, and forwards matching torrent files to your chosen download client — all in real time, without polling delays.

Self-hosting autobrr on a VPS ensures 24/7 IRC channel monitoring with persistent connections that a home machine with dynamic IP or scheduled downtime cannot reliably maintain. Running continuously on dedicated infrastructure means your automation never misses a freeleech window, a limited-seeder release, or a time-sensitive ratio opportunity on private trackers.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of autobrr

Real-time IRC monitoring

Persistent connections to indexer IRC announce channels detect new releases the instant they are uploaded, before RSS feeds or API polling would see them.

Advanced filter rules

Build complex filters based on size, category, uploader, release group, resolution, and custom regex patterns to grab exactly what you want and nothing else.

Multi-client support

Send grabbed torrents directly to qBittorrent, Deluge, Transmission, Radarr, Sonarr, Lidarr, or watch folders — routing different filters to different clients automatically.

arr integration

Native integration with Radarr, Sonarr, Lidarr, and Whisparr lets autobrr check whether a release is actually wanted before downloading, eliminating wasted bandwidth.

Statistics and history

Track download counts, filter hit rates, and grab history through the web interface so you can tune your rules and understand your automation's performance over time.

Why run autobrr on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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