Vite hosting

Deploy apps built with Vite in minutes

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From  4,900 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
vite hosting

Simple pricing for Vite hosting

Deploy the apps you build with Vite on reliable hosting you can trust. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
59% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
11,900
4,900 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₦235,200 (regular price ₦571,200). Renews at ₦11,900/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 vibe coding credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
62% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
28,900
10,900 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₦523,200 (regular price ₦1,387,200). Renews at ₦27,900/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 vibe coding credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
59% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
11,900
4,900 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₦235,200 (regular price ₦571,200). Renews at ₦11,900/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 vibe coding credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
62% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
28,900
10,900 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₦523,200 (regular price ₦1,387,200). Renews at ₦27,900/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 vibe coding credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Built for Vite-powered apps

Host your Vite-built app on Node.js hosting with a setup that stays close to your existing workflow. Push your project, run the build, and serve the generated app without extra configuration getting in the way. Your site runs on managed infrastructure designed for steady performance and reliable uptime, so it keeps handling traffic as your project grows. That gives you a simpler path from local development to production, with less server work to manage.
vite hosting

Push your code. We’ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Connect GitHub, upload a ZIP, or deploy from AI code assistant. Your framework is auto-detected, build commands handled, and you're ready to ship

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Launch your Node.js web app in seconds. Servers, security, and scaling — all taken care of

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Stay in control and scale with confidence. Monitor performance, map domains, and redeploy automatically.

Recommended server location:

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.

Local deployment. Global reach

Vite hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Vite hosting services.

What is vite hosting, and why do I need it for my app?

Vite hosting means deploying the app built with Vite to a live Node.js environment so users can access it online. It matters because Vite is a build tool, not the production runtime, so you still need hosting for the compiled app and any backend it depends on.

How is Vite hosting different from regular VPS hosting?

With regular VPS hosting, you manage the server OS, Node.js version, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With our Node.js hosting, the platform handles the server layer so you can focus on the app instead of maintenance.

Can I deploy a Vite project from a private GitHub repository?

Yes. You can connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repository, and deploy from the branch you choose. Updates can then be deployed from GitHub without manual uploads.

Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Vite hosting?

There are resource limits, so if your app grows beyond the plan's capacity, you'll need to upgrade. We don't charge surprise overage fees for traffic spikes, but sustained high usage can require more resources.

How do I move my Vite app from local development or another host?

Connect the Git repository for your Vite app or upload the built project, then set the required Node.js version and environment variables. If you're moving from another host, point your domain to Hostinger and redeploy the app here.

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