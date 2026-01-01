Sveltekit hosting
Deploy SvelteKit faster with simple, reliable hosting
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From ₦4,900 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose the SvelteKit hosting plan that fits your project with confidence. Enjoy reliable performance, simple setup, and our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
59% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₦11,900
₦4,900 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₦235,200 (regular price ₦571,200). Renews at ₦11,900/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
62% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
₦28,900
₦10,900 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₦523,200 (regular price ₦1,387,200). Renews at ₦27,900/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
59% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₦11,900
₦4,900 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₦235,200 (regular price ₦571,200). Renews at ₦11,900/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
62% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
₦28,900
₦10,900 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₦523,200 (regular price ₦1,387,200). Renews at ₦27,900/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Deploy SvelteKit faster with optimized hosting
Deploy SvelteKit projects with less effort and more control. Hostinger gives you a managed hosting environment built for speed, so you can ship updates quickly, keep your app responsive, and focus on development instead of server maintenance. Scale as your traffic grows and rely on stable uptime for production workloads. With a simple setup and infrastructure handled for you, it’s easier to run SvelteKit apps that stay fast, secure, and ready for real use.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Sveltekit hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Sveltekit hosting services.
What is SvelteKit hosting?
SvelteKit hosting is a service built to run SvelteKit apps with the right support for server-side rendering, routing, and deployments from your codebase.
How is SvelteKit hosting different from VPS hosting?
SvelteKit hosting is managed for app deployment, while VPS hosting gives you full server control. A VPS needs more setup and maintenance, but can be more flexible.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repository and deploy it securely without making the code public.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans include defined traffic limits. If you need more, check the plan details so you know whether extra usage is covered or billed separately.
Can I migrate an existing SvelteKit project easily?
Yes. You can usually deploy an existing project by connecting the repo and adding the needed build settings and environment variables.