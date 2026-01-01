React router hosting
Deploy React Router apps with speed, control, and simplicity
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From ₦4,900 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Get reliable React Router hosting with confidence. Choose a plan that fits your project and enjoy fast, secure performance backed by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
59% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₦11,900
₦4,900 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₦235,200 (regular price ₦571,200). Renews at ₦11,900/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
62% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
₦28,900
₦10,900 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₦523,200 (regular price ₦1,387,200). Renews at ₦27,900/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
59% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₦11,900
₦4,900 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₦235,200 (regular price ₦571,200). Renews at ₦11,900/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
62% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
₦28,900
₦10,900 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₦523,200 (regular price ₦1,387,200). Renews at ₦27,900/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Deploy React Router apps with fast, reliable hosting
Deploy your React Router app in minutes with hosting built for modern web projects. Enjoy a simple setup, fast performance, and a clean workflow that helps you move from local development to production without unnecessary steps. Hostinger managed hosting gives you the reliability and scalability your app needs as traffic grows. With strong uptime, optimized infrastructure, and less server maintenance to handle, you can focus on building features instead of managing deployment details.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
React router hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about React router hosting services.
What is React Router hosting?
React Router hosting is a deployment setup for React Router apps that serves your frontend correctly, including client-side routing, so users can refresh pages and open deep links without errors.
How is React Router hosting different from VPS hosting?
React Router hosting is simpler to use and built for app deployment, while VPS hosting gives you full server control and requires more setup and maintenance.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repo and deploy your React Router app securely without making the code public.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans include set traffic limits. If your usage grows, check the plan details so you know when higher tiers or additional usage charges may apply.
Can I migrate my existing React Router app easily?
Yes. You can usually deploy an existing project by connecting your repo, setting the build options, and updating your domain if needed.