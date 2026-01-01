From $2.99/mo

Next.js Hosting

Deploy your Next.js app with speed and simplicity

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From  4,900 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
nextjs hosting

One monthly price, no hidden fees

Start with confidence. Enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee and reliable hosting built for modern Next.js applications.
MOST POPULAR
59% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
4,900 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₦235,200 (regular price ₦571,200). Renews at ₦11,900/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
62% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
10,900 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₦523,200 (regular price ₦1,387,200). Renews at ₦27,900/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
59% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
4,900 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₦235,200 (regular price ₦571,200). Renews at ₦11,900/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
62% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
10,900 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for ₦523,200 (regular price ₦1,387,200). Renews at ₦27,900/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Built for modern Next.js applications

Host your Next.js apps on a platform designed for performance and ease of use. Whether you’re building static sites, server-side rendered apps, or fullstack projects, you can deploy quickly and without complexity. With global data centers, fast load times, and a simple setup process, you can focus on building your app instead of managing infrastructure. Everything is ready to scale as your Next.js project grows.
nextjs hosting

Push your code. We’ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.

Local deployment. Global reach

Next.js hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about React hosting services.

What is Next.js hosting?

Next.js hosting allows you to deploy and run Next.js applications, including static and server-side rendered apps, in a fast and reliable environment.


 

How is this different from VPS hosting?

This is fully managed hosting — we handle uptime, scaling, and security for you. VPS hosting is better suited for developers who need full server control.


 

Can I deploy private GitHub repositories?

Yes. You can securely connect private repositories and deploy your Next.js app without exposing your code. GitHub integration, ZIP uploads, and redeploys are fully supported.


 

Is there any traffic limit or overage fee?

No. You get unlimited bandwidth and requests with predictable monthly pricing. Your Next.js app can scale freely without extra charges.


 

Is it easy to migrate an existing Next.js app?

Yes. You can migrate your project by connecting your GitHub repository or uploading your files. Your Next.js app will be deployed automatically on Hostinger.


 

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