Fastify hosting
Deploy Fastify faster with full control and simple setup
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From ₦4,900 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose a Fastify hosting plan built for speed, confidence, and reliability. Deploy with ease, scale as you grow, and try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
59% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₦11,900
₦4,900 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₦235,200 (regular price ₦571,200). Renews at ₦11,900/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
62% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
₦28,900
₦10,900 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₦523,200 (regular price ₦1,387,200). Renews at ₦27,900/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
59% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₦11,900
₦4,900 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₦235,200 (regular price ₦571,200). Renews at ₦11,900/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
62% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
₦28,900
₦10,900 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₦523,200 (regular price ₦1,387,200). Renews at ₦27,900/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Deploy Fastify with Speed and Reliability
Deploy Fastify apps quickly with a hosting setup built for speed and simplicity. Get a managed environment that handles the server side for you, so you can focus on building routes, plugins, and APIs instead of maintaining infrastructure. Hostinger gives you the performance and reliability your Fastify project needs as it grows. Scale resources when traffic increases, keep your app available with stable uptime, and manage everything from one straightforward control panel.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Fastify hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Fastify hosting services.
What is Fastify hosting?
Fastify hosting is a managed environment for running Fastify apps with the tools needed to deploy, scale, and monitor your service without setting up the server from scratch.
How is Fastify hosting different from VPS hosting?
Fastify hosting is simpler to start with because the platform handles more of the setup and maintenance. A VPS gives you more control, but you manage the server yourself.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repo during deployment, so your Fastify app can be built and updated directly from your codebase.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans include defined resource limits, and your app can be upgraded if traffic grows. Check the plan details for any usage caps before you deploy.
Can I migrate an existing Fastify app easily?
Yes. If your app already runs on Fastify, you can usually deploy it by connecting the repo and setting the required environment variables and start command.