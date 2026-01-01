Up to 68% off

Woocommerce Vps

Power your WooCommerce store to grow fast

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Kodee AI assistant
10,900 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
woocommerce vps

Pick your perfect Woocommerce Vps plan

62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Renews at ₦17,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Renews at ₦20,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Renews at ₦40,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Renews at ₦74,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Renews at ₦17,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Renews at ₦20,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Renews at ₦40,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Renews at ₦74,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Power your online store reliably

WooCommerce is an eCommerce plugin for WordPress that helps you build and manage online stores of any size. It supports product catalogs, payments, shipping options, and extensions to match different business needs.

Running WooCommerce on a VPS gives your store dedicated resources and control over how the environment is configured. This setup supports consistent performance, smoother handling of traffic spikes, and room to grow as orders increase.
Woocommerce Vps

Everything you need for your Woocommerce Vps

Run fast, reliable WooCommerce VPS hosting for growing stores Pair WooCommerce's flexible storefront capabilities with dedicated VPS resources so product pages load quickly, checkout stays responsive under traffic spikes, and you keep full control over performance, security, and customizations.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Woocommerce Vps

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Woocommerce Vps

Full control with a way out

Configure your Woocommerce Vps with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Woocommerce Vps

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Woocommerce Vps

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Woocommerce Vps

Full control with a way out

Configure your Woocommerce Vps with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Woocommerce Vps

Recommended server location:

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Global reach with our worldwide servers

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Woocommerce Vps you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
Woocommerce Vps

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Woocommerce Vps VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Woocommerce Vps services.

What is WooCommerce and how does it work with a VPS?

WooCommerce is an open‑source eCommerce plugin for WordPress that lets you turn a WordPress site into a fully functional online store. It's used to sell physical and digital products, subscriptions, bookings, and services while giving you control over your storefront, data, and extensions. When you run WooCommerce on a VPS, the VPS provides the server resources and environment (web server, PHP, database) that WooCommerce needs to operate reliably.

Why should I run my WooCommerce store on a VPS instead of shared hosting?

A VPS gives your WooCommerce store dedicated resources, so heavy traffic or resource‑intensive plugins on other sites won't slow you down. You can tune the server specifically for WordPress and WooCommerce, which often results in faster page loads, smoother checkout, and better stability during promotions or seasonal spikes. This setup also makes it easier to meet the performance and uptime expectations typical for revenue‑generating stores.

How much control do I have over WooCommerce on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get full root or administrator access, which means you can configure PHP versions, web server settings, database parameters, and caching exactly how your WooCommerce store needs. You're free to install any WordPress themes, WooCommerce extensions, and server‑level tools (like Redis, ElasticSearch, or custom backup scripts) without the restrictions common on shared platforms. This level of control is helpful for developers and agencies who need to customize code, integrate third‑party services, or optimize for specific workflows.

Is a VPS powerful and scalable enough for a growing WooCommerce store?

A properly configured VPS is well‑suited to WooCommerce, offering consistent CPU, RAM, and storage performance for catalog browsing, cart operations, and checkout. As your product count and traffic grow, you can scale vertically by upgrading resources or horizontally by adding layers like dedicated databases, object caching, and CDN support. This flexibility helps you maintain fast response times and reliable uptime even during marketing campaigns or peak sales periods.

Who is WooCommerce VPS hosting best suited for?

WooCommerce on a VPS is ideal for store owners who expect more traffic or complexity than basic shared hosting can comfortably handle. It suits small to medium businesses, agencies managing multiple client stores, and technical users who want control over performance, security, and integrations. It's also a strong fit if you rely on many plugins, custom functionality, or advanced features like subscriptions, memberships, or B2B pricing that benefit from dedicated server resources.

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