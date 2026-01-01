Kusanagi 9 Hosting
Build blazing-fast sites with Kusanagi 9
Pick your perfect KUSANAGI 9 Hosting plan
Every plan has everything you need and more
Fast, reliable web delivery
Everything you need for your KUSANAGI 9 Hosting
Advanced security
Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.
Top-notch performance
Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.
Full control with a way out
Configure your KUSANAGI 9 Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.
Advanced security
Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.
Top-notch performance
Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.
Full control with a way out
Configure your KUSANAGI 9 Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.
KUSANAGI 9 Hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
Work smarter with Kodee
KUSANAGI 9 Hosting VPS FAQs
What is KUSANAGI 9 and what is it used for?
KUSANAGI 9 is a high-performance server platform optimized for running PHP-based websites and CMSs like WordPress at very high speed. It provides a tuned software stack with advanced caching, HTTP/2 and PHP optimizations to reduce page load times and improve responsiveness.
Why should I run KUSANAGI 9 on a VPS instead of shared hosting?
Running KUSANAGI 9 on a VPS gives you dedicated resources, so your site’s performance is not impacted by other users. It also lets you fully leverage KUSANAGI's tuning and caching features without the limitations typical of shared environments.
How much control and customization do I have with KUSANAGI 9 on a VPS?
With a VPS, you typically get root or sudo access, allowing you to configure the KUSANAGI 9 environment to your needs. You can adjust PHP settings, web server configs, caching layers, SSL, and deploy multiple sites or applications within the same optimized stack.
Is a VPS reliable and scalable enough for KUSANAGI 9 hosting?
A VPS offers consistent performance with guaranteed CPU, RAM, and storage, which pairs well with KUSANAGI 9’s performance optimizations. As traffic grows, you can scale your VPS resources vertically or horizontally to maintain fast response times and handle traffic spikes more smoothly.
Who is KUSANAGI 9 VPS hosting best suited for?
KUSANAGI 9 on a VPS is ideal for businesses, developers, and agencies running performance-sensitive PHP sites or WordPress installations. It suits users who need faster page loads, better control over their stack, and the flexibility to tune the environment for specific workloads.