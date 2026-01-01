AdminBolt VPS hosting

AdminBolt offers several advantages over traditional hosting panels. It uses flat pricing with no per-account fees – your costs stay predictable as you grow. The panel starts at ₦10,900/month for the VPS plan, and that covers unlimited hosting accounts on your server.

AdminBolt also has a clean, modern interface that both administrators and end-users find intuitive, which means fewer support tickets. It includes built-in email hosting, a web application firewall, automatic SSL certificates, database management, DNS zone editing, and a web-based file manager – all in one place.

The panel is API-first, so every action can be automated via REST API. It integrates with WHMCS for billing, supports LiteSpeed web server for performance, and works with CloudLinux for resource isolation.