When Brevo might be the better fit

Brevo is a strong choice if email is one part of a bigger mix with SMS, web push and a CRM. Reach is for anyone who wants email in the same place as the rest of their business. It sits alongside your site, domain and store on Hostinger, so everything works together from day one. And when you need a campaign, its AI helps you draft one quickly, so you are never stuck at a blank page.