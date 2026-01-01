Zenfeed is an open-source AI information hub that combines a classic RSS reader with a personal LLM secretary. Instead of drowning in raw feeds, every article is passed through a configurable pipeline that summarizes the content, classifies it with custom prompts, and embeds it into a semantic index you can query in natural language. Tracking rules turn arbitrary topics into recurring jobs that deliver scheduled briefings, monitoring digests, or webhook notifications when matching content appears.

Self-hosting Zenfeed on your own VPS keeps your subscription list, reading history, and your LLM API key on infrastructure you control. The template bundles the web UI, the zenfeed engine with persistent storage, and a private RSSHub instance so you can subscribe to thousands of sources that do not expose native RSS feeds.