Deploy Yuvomi in one click installation.
Private self-hosted family planner for tasks, calendars, meals, shopping, and household budgets in one mobile-first app.
Choose a VPS plan for Yuvomi
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Yuvomi
Yuvomi is an open-source family organizer that brings tasks, shared calendars, grocery lists, meal plans, recipes, budgets, and household notes into a single mobile-first progressive web app. Every module is independent, so you can use only the pieces that fit your household and ignore the rest.
Self-hosting Yuvomi on your own VPS keeps sensitive household data â€” schedules, receipts, contact lists, medical reminders â€” off third-party cloud services. The SQLite database supports optional AES-256 encryption at rest, and a built-in scheduler handles automatic backups so your family information stays private without giving up convenience.
Key features of Yuvomi
Shared family planner
Coordinate tasks, calendars, meals, and shopping lists across all household members with multi-user assignments and notifications.
Mobile-first PWA
Installs as a native-feeling progressive web app on phones and tablets, with offline-capable views for on-the-go household management.
Calendar integrations
Sync with Google Calendar, iCloud via CalDAV, Apple devices, and ICS subscriptions to keep every existing schedule in one place.
Encrypted SQLite store
Optional SQLCipher AES-256 encryption protects household data at rest, and scheduled backups can mirror to any WebDAV destination.
Modular household toolkit
Enable only the modules you need â€” budgets, meal planning, recipes, birthdays, contacts, documents, or housekeeping â€” and skip the rest.
Private and tracker-free
Zero third-party trackers, no telemetry, and an MIT license keep your family data fully under your own control on your VPS.
Why run Yuvomi on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.