Deploy Your Spotify in one click installation.
Self-hosted Spotify listening statistics dashboard with rich charts, history, and detailed analytics.
Choose a VPS plan for Your Spotify
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Your Spotify
Your Spotify is a self-hosted analytics dashboard that tracks your full Spotify listening history and visualizes it through rich charts: top artists and tracks over time, listening time per day and hour, genre distributions, album rotations, and historical trends across years. Unlike Spotify Wrapped, which only appears once a year, Your Spotify gives you the same depth of insight on demand, for any time range you choose.
Self-hosting Your Spotify on a VPS keeps every play, like, and skip in a database you control â€” Spotify's own data exports are limited to 50 most-recent tracks, but Your Spotify polls the API continuously and builds a complete personal listening archive that grows for as long as the instance runs.
Key features of Your Spotify
Continuous history capture
Polls the Spotify API every few seconds to record every play, including skipped tracks and partial listens â€” far beyond what Spotify exports.
Top artists, tracks, and albums
Configurable time ranges show your most-played content by play count, listening time, or first-time discoveries.
Listening patterns and trends
Heatmaps and charts visualize when you listen most â€” time of day, day of week, monthly trends, and year-over-year comparisons.
Genre and mood analysis
Aggregates Spotify's track audio features and genre tags into charts showing how your taste shifts over time.
Multi-user dashboards
Each user connects their own Spotify account through OAuth so households can each track their listening separately on one server.
Why run Your Spotify on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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