Your Spotify is a self-hosted analytics dashboard that tracks your full Spotify listening history and visualizes it through rich charts: top artists and tracks over time, listening time per day and hour, genre distributions, album rotations, and historical trends across years. Unlike Spotify Wrapped, which only appears once a year, Your Spotify gives you the same depth of insight on demand, for any time range you choose.

Self-hosting Your Spotify on a VPS keeps every play, like, and skip in a database you control â€” Spotify's own data exports are limited to 50 most-recent tracks, but Your Spotify polls the API continuously and builds a complete personal listening archive that grows for as long as the instance runs.