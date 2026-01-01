Yarn is a decentralized, self-hosted social media platform that combines Twitter-style micro-blogging with the open twtxt feed format. Every pod is an independent instance that federates with other Yarn pods and any twtxt feed on the open web, so users follow people across servers without depending on a single provider. The software collects no personal information, runs no advertising, and ships no analytics â€” content and follower graphs belong entirely to the pod operator.

Running your own Yarn pod on a VPS keeps conversations, media, and identity under your own domain. The Go-based yarnd server is lightweight, persists everything to a single embedded database, and supports both single-user and multi-user pods with media uploads, threaded conversations, and full RSS/Atom feeds.