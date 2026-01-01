Deploy WireGuard Easy in one click installation.
Web-based WireGuard VPN management with client generation, QR codes, and real-time traffic statistics.
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What you can build with WireGuard Easy
WireGuard Easy is a self-hosted web interface that makes deploying and managing a WireGuard VPN server straightforward for any skill level. It provides a dashboard for creating client configurations, generating QR codes for mobile setup, and monitoring real-time traffic statistics without touching the WireGuard CLI.
Self-hosting WireGuard Easy on a VPS gives you a private VPN server under your full control. WireGuard's modern cryptography and lightweight kernel module deliver significantly faster and more efficient tunnels than OpenVPN or IPSec, and the web UI makes adding, disabling, or removing clients instant without restarting the server.
Key features of WireGuard Easy
Web-based management
Add, enable, disable, and delete VPN clients from a browser interface without using the WireGuard command line.
QR code setup
Generate QR codes for each client configuration to scan with the WireGuard mobile app for instant connection setup.
Real-time traffic stats
Monitor per-client bandwidth usage and last seen timestamps from the dashboard to track VPN activity.
Fast WireGuard tunnels
WireGuard's modern cryptography and kernel-level implementation delivers faster and more efficient VPN tunnels than OpenVPN.
Client configuration export
Download client config files for any device that supports WireGuard, including desktop, mobile, and router clients.
Why run WireGuard Easy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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