Deploy Whoogle Search in one click installation.
Self-hosted Google search proxy that strips ads, tracking, and cookies while delivering clean, private search results.
Choose a VPS plan for Whoogle Search
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Whoogle Search
Whoogle Search is a self-hosted meta-search engine that proxies Google search results while stripping out all advertising, tracking pixels, cookies, AMP links, and IP logging. The results look and behave like Google, but with none of the privacy trade-offs.
Self-hosting Whoogle on a VPS makes it available as the default search engine for your browser or team, with consistent results that respect privacy by default. It supports dark and light themes, bang searches for quick site targeting, Tor and SOCKS proxy routing, and a no-JavaScript mode for maximum compatibility.
Key features of Whoogle Search
Ad-free Google results
Get Google search results without sponsored listings, tracking pixels, or personalization data collection.
No cookies or tracking
Whoogle strips all Google cookies and trackers from results, keeping searches private and unlogged at the source.
Dark mode support
Switch between light and dark themes for comfortable searching at any time of day.
Tor & proxy routing
Route Whoogle's upstream requests through Tor or a SOCKS/HTTP proxy for an additional layer of anonymization.
Bang searches
Use bang shortcuts (e.g. !wiki, !gh) to jump directly to specific sites from the Whoogle search box.
Why run Whoogle Search on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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