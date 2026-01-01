Deploy WhoDB in one click installation.
Lightweight web-based database explorer for Postgres, MySQL, SQLite, MongoDB, Redis, and more.
Choose a VPS plan for WhoDB
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with WhoDB
WhoDB is a rapid, streamlined database management utility, enabling users to explore and execute queries across various database systems via a unified web interface. It offers compatibility with PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MongoDB, Redis, ElasticSearch, and ClickHouse, positioning it as a flexible solution for developers and administrators managing diverse data environments.
WhoDB prioritizes ease of use and performance: users can connect to their databases straight from the user interface, execute queries, navigate tables, and examine data â€” all without the need for intricate setup or cumbersome client applications. There's also an option to integrate AI models such as OpenAI or Ollama, allowing for natural language query generation directly within the platform.
Key features of WhoDB
Multi-database support
Connect to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MongoDB, Redis, ElasticSearch, and ClickHouse from one unified interface.
AI-assisted queries
Use OpenAI, Anthropic, or a local Ollama model to generate SQL and NoSQL queries from natural-language prompts directly in the editor.
Table browsing and editing
Browse, filter, paginate, and edit rows across tables and collections, making routine data inspection and corrections fast and intuitive.
Lightweight deployment
Ships as a single Docker container with no external dependencies, so it starts in seconds and adds minimal overhead to your VPS.
Why run WhoDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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