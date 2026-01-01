WhoDB is a rapid, streamlined database management utility, enabling users to explore and execute queries across various database systems via a unified web interface. It offers compatibility with PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MongoDB, Redis, ElasticSearch, and ClickHouse, positioning it as a flexible solution for developers and administrators managing diverse data environments.

WhoDB prioritizes ease of use and performance: users can connect to their databases straight from the user interface, execute queries, navigate tables, and examine data â€” all without the need for intricate setup or cumbersome client applications. There's also an option to integrate AI models such as OpenAI or Ollama, allowing for natural language query generation directly within the platform.