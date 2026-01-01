Whishper is an open-source transcription and subtitling suite that runs OpenAI Whisper locally for high-accuracy speech-to-text without sending audio to any third-party service. Upload media files, paste any URL supported by yt-dlp, and Whishper handles transcription, translation, and subtitle editing in one place â€” all through a polished web UI.

Self-hosting Whishper keeps sensitive recordings â€” interviews, meetings, lectures, customer calls â€” entirely on your infrastructure. The bundled LibreTranslate engine adds offline machine translation across dozens of languages, and the integrated subtitle editor lets you fine-tune timing, split segments, and export to SRT, VTT, TXT, or JSON without leaving the browser.