WebThings Gateway is an open-source implementation of the Web of Things specification, originally developed by Mozilla and now maintained by the WebThings community. It bridges smart home devices from different ecosystems into a single private dashboard, exposing each device as a Web Thing with a standard HTTP and WebSocket API.

Running WebThings Gateway on your own VPS keeps device data, automation rules, and add-on configuration entirely off vendor clouds. The gateway speaks MQTT and IP-based protocols out of the box, while Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Bluetooth add-ons remain available for users who pair the VPS with a remote bridge or compatible hardware.