Deploy Wallabag in one click installation.
Self-hosted read-it-later service that saves and cleans web articles for distraction-free offline reading.
Choose a VPS plan for Wallabag
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Wallabag
Wallabag is a self-hosted read-it-later application that saves web articles and strips away ads, navigation, and clutter, presenting just the text and images for clean, focused reading. It works as a private alternative to Pocket and Instapaper with full offline support.
Self-hosting Wallabag on a VPS means your reading list and article archive are stored on your own infrastructure with no third-party access. Browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox make saving articles one-click, while mobile apps for iOS and Android enable offline reading on the go. Import from Pocket and Instapaper makes migration straightforward.
Key features of Wallabag
Clean article reading
Wallabag extracts article content and removes ads, navigation, and distractions for a clean, focused reading experience.
Offline access
Saved articles sync to mobile apps for iOS and Android, enabling reading without an internet connection.
Browser extensions
Save articles from Chrome and Firefox with a single click using the official Wallabag browser extension.
Tagging & search
Organize saved articles with tags and find anything instantly using full-text search across your entire reading archive.
Import from Pocket
Migrate your existing reading list from Pocket or Instapaper to Wallabag without losing any saved articles.
Why run Wallabag on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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