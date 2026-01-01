WAHA, or WhatsApp HTTP API, is an open-source REST API server designed to encapsulate WhatsApp Web within a streamlined HTTP interface. This enables any application or service to send messages, receive notifications, and manage user sessions without relying on browser installations or incurring external cloud service expenses. The system accommodates various engine backends; specifically, this template utilizes the NOWEB engine. This engine facilitates direct communication via WebSocket, eliminating the need to launch a web browser, thereby ensuring a lightweight operation and optimal efficiency for Virtual Private Server (VPS) resources.

By self-hosting WAHA, users retain complete command over their WhatsApp session data, message content, and webhook configurations. It allows for rapid integration of existing systems such as CRMs, chatbots, helpdesks, or internal tools with WhatsApp, leveraging standard HTTP requests. A comprehensive web dashboard and an interactive Swagger UI are provided as standard features, ready for immediate use.