Vitess is an open-source database clustering system built to scale MySQL horizontally. Originally developed by YouTube to handle billions of queries per day, it provides automated sharding, intelligent query routing, and connection pooling on top of standard MySQL instances without requiring application-level changes.

Self-hosting Vitess on a VPS gives you YouTube-grade database scaling infrastructure for high-traffic applications. It handles connection multiplexing to reduce database load, supports online schema changes without downtime, and provides a unified query interface across multiple shards that appears as a single database to your application.