Deploy Vitess with a one-click installation.
Database clustering system for horizontal MySQL scaling with automated sharding, connection pooling, and query routing.
Choose a VPS plan for Vitess
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Vitess
Vitess is an open-source database clustering system built to scale MySQL horizontally. Originally developed by YouTube to handle billions of queries per day, it provides automated sharding, intelligent query routing, and connection pooling on top of standard MySQL instances without requiring application-level changes.
Self-hosting Vitess on a VPS gives you YouTube-grade database scaling infrastructure for high-traffic applications. It handles connection multiplexing to reduce database load, supports online schema changes without downtime, and provides a unified query interface across multiple shards that appears as a single database to your application.
Key features of Vitess
Horizontal sharding
Automatically distribute data across multiple MySQL instances to scale write capacity beyond what a single server can handle.
Connection pooling
Vitess multiplexes thousands of application connections into a small pool of MySQL connections, drastically reducing database server load.
Online schema changes
Alter table schemas on large datasets without locking or downtime using Vitess's managed online DDL execution.
Query routing
Queries are automatically routed to the correct shard based on the sharding key, transparent to the application layer.
MySQL compatible
Applications connect to Vitess using standard MySQL drivers and protocols with no code changes required.
Why run Vitess on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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