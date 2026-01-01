VERT is an open-source file conversion tool that performs all processing locally within the browser, utilizing WebAssembly. User files never leave their device, ensuring no server-side processing, no uploads, and no data retention. It facilitates the conversion of documents, images, audio, and video, powered by FFmpeg-WASM.

Self-hosting VERT on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) transforms it into a private team tool, accessible from any browser without reliance on third-party conversion services. Its capabilities, such as drag-and-drop batch conversion, absence of file size limitations, and complete cloud independence, establish it as a practical option for privacy-focused workflows.