Umami is a fast, open-source web analytics platform that tracks website traffic without cookies, fingerprinting, or cross-site data sharing. It is GDPR compliant by default, making it a direct alternative to Google Analytics for teams that prioritize visitor privacy and data ownership.

Self-hosting Umami on a VPS means all visitor data stays on your infrastructure with no third-party access. A single PostgreSQL-backed installation can track multiple websites, custom events, and UTM campaigns through a clean, real-time dashboard accessible to your entire team.