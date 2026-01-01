Typebot is a self-hosted conversational form builder that replaces static HTML forms with interactive, chat-like flows. Using its drag-and-drop canvas editor, teams can design multi-step conversations with conditional branching, custom variables, and native integrations â€” without writing code. The platform ships as two services: a builder for designing and managing flows, and a viewer that serves published chatbots directly to end users.

Self-hosting Typebot on your VPS gives you full ownership of submission data, file uploads, and API credentials with no per-submission fees and no third-party data transfers. Your flows run on your own domain, fully private, with no artificial limits on workspaces, team members, or published bots.