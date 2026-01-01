Deploy Twingate Connector in one click installation.
Zero trust network access connector that secures private resource access without exposing ports or managing VPNs.
Choose a VPS plan for Twingate Connector
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Twingate Connector
Twingate Connector is the on-premises component of Twingate's zero trust network access (ZTNA) platform. It runs on your VPS and establishes outbound-only encrypted tunnels to Twingate's cloud relay â€” no inbound firewall rules, no open ports, and no VPN client configuration required for your team.
Self-hosting the connector on a VPS places it close to your private resources, enabling identity-based access control at the resource level. Only authenticated and authorized users on approved devices can reach protected services, replacing traditional VPN sprawl with per-application access policies.
Key features of Twingate Connector
No open inbound ports
The connector uses outbound-only connections, so your VPS never needs inbound firewall rules that expose your network perimeter.
Identity-based access
Access decisions are enforced per-resource and per-user, replacing broad network-level VPN access with fine-grained policies.
Device trust
Require device health checks before granting access, ensuring only managed and compliant devices can reach protected resources.
Simple deployment
Deploy in minutes with just a network name and access token â€” no complex VPN server configuration or PKI management.
Why run Twingate Connector on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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