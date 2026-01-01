Twenty is a next-generation open-source CRM that gives development teams full control over their customer relationship workflows. Unlike rigid SaaS CRMs, Twenty lets you customize every field, object, and relationship to match your exact business processes through a flexible data model.

Self-hosting Twenty on a VPS keeps all customer data private and eliminates per-seat licensing fees. Its API-first architecture means any custom integration or automation is possible, and the modern interface rivals commercial alternatives while giving you complete ownership of your CRM infrastructure.