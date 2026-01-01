Deploy Trudesk in one click installation.
Open-source help desk and ticketing solution for organizing support requests and keeping workloads manageable.
Choose a VPS plan for Trudesk
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Trudesk
Trudesk is an open-source help desk platform, built with Node.js and MongoDB, designed to keep support operations organized and straightforward. It offers a clean ticket management interface where teams can create, assign, prioritize, and resolve support requests, avoiding the complexity of enterprise alternatives. Elasticsearch integration allows for fast full-text search across all tickets and activity.
Self-hosting Trudesk on your own VPS ensures all customer data remains under your control, with no per-seat fees or third-party data sharing. The first visitor completes the setup wizard to configure the database connection and create the admin account, making the initial deployment both simple and secure.
Key features of Trudesk
Ticket management
Create, assign, and track support tickets through their full lifecycle with priority levels, status updates, and team assignment.
Full-text search
Elasticsearch-powered search lets agents instantly find tickets, comments, and history across the entire help desk.
Team collaboration
Assign tickets to specific agents or groups, add internal notes, and track all activity in a unified conversation thread.
Role-based access
Control what agents and customers can see and do with configurable user roles and permission groups.
Notification system
Keep agents and customers informed with email notifications triggered by ticket updates, assignments, and status changes.
Why run Trudesk on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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