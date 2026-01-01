Trudesk is an open-source help desk platform, built with Node.js and MongoDB, designed to keep support operations organized and straightforward. It offers a clean ticket management interface where teams can create, assign, prioritize, and resolve support requests, avoiding the complexity of enterprise alternatives. Elasticsearch integration allows for fast full-text search across all tickets and activity.

Self-hosting Trudesk on your own VPS ensures all customer data remains under your control, with no per-seat fees or third-party data sharing. The first visitor completes the setup wizard to configure the database connection and create the admin account, making the initial deployment both simple and secure.