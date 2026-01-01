TriliumNext Notes is a self-hosted personal knowledge management application built around a hierarchical tree structure that can hold thousands of notes. It supports rich WYSIWYG editing, code blocks, math formulas, and a scripting engine for building custom workflows and automated note management.

Self-hosting on a VPS gives you unlimited note storage, persistent sync across devices, and full ownership of your knowledge base. Notes can be cloned across multiple locations, enhanced with custom attributes, and accessed via the ETAPI REST API for external integrations.