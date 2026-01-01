Trek is an open-source, self-hosted travel planning platform that combines real-time collaboration with everything you need to organize a trip in a single interface. Drag-and-drop day planners, interactive maps with photo markers, weather forecasts, multi-currency budgets, packing lists, and a magazine-style travel journal all sit alongside reservations, document storage, and PDF export.

Unlike commercial planning apps that lock your itineraries and photos behind subscription tiers, Trek runs entirely on infrastructure you control. Real-time WebSocket sync keeps companions and family members coordinated as plans evolve, optional OIDC single sign-on integrates with existing identity providers, and a built-in MCP server lets AI assistants help plan, pack, and budget without sending sensitive data to third parties.