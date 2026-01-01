Deploy Topola Genealogy Viewer in one click installation.
Interactive GEDCOM viewer that renders ancestry hourglass charts directly from your family tree files.
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What you can build with Topola Genealogy Viewer
Topola Genealogy Viewer is an open-source web application that turns standard GEDCOM exports from any genealogy program into interactive, navigable family tree charts. It renders hourglass and all-relatives views, lets researchers click any person to refocus the tree, and supports printing or exporting to PDF, PNG, and SVG for offline sharing.
Self-hosting Topola on your own VPS keeps sensitive ancestry data â€” names, birth dates, living relatives â€” entirely on infrastructure you control. The viewer processes GEDCOM files client-side in the browser, and a private deployment removes any dependency on third-party hosting for genealogy societies, archives, or family historians serving relatives across the web.
Key features of Topola Genealogy Viewer
GEDCOM standard support
Loads standard GEDCOM files exported from Gramps, MyHeritage, Ancestry, Family Tree Maker, and any other genealogy tool â€” no conversion required.
Interactive hourglass chart
Click any person to refocus the tree and explore ancestors and descendants in a single fluid view with smooth transition animations.
Client-side privacy
GEDCOM files are parsed entirely in the browser, so ancestry data never touches a server-side database or external service.
Export and print
Export trees to PDF, PNG, or SVG and print the full genealogy chart for archival binders, reunions, or research sharing.
URL-based sharing
Generate permalinks that load a GEDCOM directly from a web URL, ideal for embedding family trees on personal sites or wikis.
Gramps and WikiTree ready
Integrates with Gramps via the Interactive Family Tree plugin and browses WikiTree profiles natively through its dynamic tree view.
Why run Topola Genealogy Viewer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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