Topola Genealogy Viewer is an open-source web application that turns standard GEDCOM exports from any genealogy program into interactive, navigable family tree charts. It renders hourglass and all-relatives views, lets researchers click any person to refocus the tree, and supports printing or exporting to PDF, PNG, and SVG for offline sharing.

Self-hosting Topola on your own VPS keeps sensitive ancestry data â€” names, birth dates, living relatives â€” entirely on infrastructure you control. The viewer processes GEDCOM files client-side in the browser, and a private deployment removes any dependency on third-party hosting for genealogy societies, archives, or family historians serving relatives across the web.