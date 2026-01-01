Tinode is a fully open-source instant messaging platform that delivers a complete stack â€” a Go server backend, official clients for web, iOS, Android, and desktop, and a gRPC API for custom integrations. It supports one-on-one and group messaging, typing indicators, read receipts, file attachments, and optional end-to-end encryption, bringing the feature set of commercial messaging platforms to infrastructure you own.

Self-hosting Tinode on a VPS means your conversations, user data, and file transfers never touch a third-party messaging service. Use the built-in web client right after deployment or connect your own mobile and web apps through the gRPC or REST API.